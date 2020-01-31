Champions hail pattern of questions

Ankith Kini and Muralidhar Rao M. from Little Rock Indian School, Brahmavar, Udupi, won the championship in the senior category of The Hindu Young World Quiz for the second consecutive year.

They said that they were updating their knowledge on current affairs via newspapers and the Internet.

Both said that The Hindu in School on Sunday, a weekly edition published by The Hindu, helped them a lot. The pattern of questions was challenging one. “We were confident and careful before pressing the button,” they said.

Shantanu Vaibhav Anish from Mount Carmel School, Mangaluru, who won the championship in the junior category with Reona Godwin of the same school said that the competition was challenging.

Ms. Anish said that she never watches television but concentrates on reading newspapers and books. “There is no television in our home,” she said adding that she has been reading The Hindu since she was in Class 4. Ms. Anish said that she won a championship in an inter-school competition for the first time.

Ms. Anish said that she read newspapers, and magazines an hour before going to bed. She also read them for an hour in the morning.