Chalavadi Narayanaswamy should also return site allotted to trust headed by him, says Congress

Before making adverse comments against Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and his family members, Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy should conduct himself in the same way as Mr. Kharge’s son Rahul and return a site allotted to Adarsha Social and Education Trust headed by Mr. Narayanaswamy, said Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson Padmaprasad Jain in Mangaluru on Thursday.

Mr. Jain said the site in Hoskote was allotted by the Karnataka Housing Board to the trust in 2004. Instead of using it for the school, the trust was making commercial use of the site by allowing a biriyani outlet on the site.

“Before maligning the image of Mr. Kharge and his son Priyank Kharge on the issue of allotment of site to the Siddhartha Vihara Trust (run by Mr. Kharge’s family), Mr. Narayanaswamy should return the site in the same away as Mr. Kharge’s family did,” Mr. Jain said. Mr. Narayanaswamy has forgotten his past when he was in the Congress and hobnobbed in the house of Mr. Kharge

The State government will certainly act against the Narayanaswamy-headed trust for misuse of the land. Before such action, as an action of moral propriety he should voluntarily return the site, Mr. Jain observed.

The KPCC spokesperson said the BJP was unnecessarily speaking against the government’s decision to withdraw cases against persons allegedly involved in rioting in Old Hubballi in 2022. The decision will come into affect only after the trial court accepts the decision. Several innocents were among the over 100 persons booked under provisions of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and Indian Penal Code for rioting in front of the police station in Old Hubballi. This is among the 43 cases in which Cabinet decided to withdraw the case, Mr. Jain said.