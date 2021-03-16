CFI protests alleged excesses of Ullal police

Activists of Campus Front of India (CFI) staged a protest accusing the Ullal police of committing excesses on fellow activists involved in the “zero dropout campaign”.

The activists alleged that a group of activists involved in the campaign were attacked by people addicted to cannabis on Sunday. They said the police arrested the activists and assaulted them at the station. Accusing the local police of colluding with those selling cannabis, the CFI activists sought strict action against the culprits.

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar said that two groups, including CFI activists, were involved in a scuffle following an accident between two motorcycles. A case and counter-case were registered and the accused activists were brought to the police station. The injuries sustained by the activists were the result of the scuffle, and not as alleged by the protesters, he said.

Mr. Kumar, however, said that Assistant Commissioner of Police (South) Ranjit Kumar Bhandaru has been asked to inquire into alleged the police excesses.

The police said that the group accused of assaulting CFI activists was found in an inebriated state, but tested negative for consumption of cannabis.