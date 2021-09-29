CFI protests against station bail to accused

The Campus Front of India (CFI) staged a protest near the Clock Tower in the city on Tuesday opposing the police granting station bail to the five persons arrested in Surathkal “moral policing” incident which took place on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, CFI activist Afshfaq Bantwal said that the police are acting like puppets in the hands of the Sangh Parivar. The police have stood by the Sangh Parivar. The student community will be organised against the action of the police.

Another activist Ghousia said that the Sangh Parivar was disturbing peace in Dakshina Kannada frequently. The police not booking the accused under stringent laws is the reason for the thriving of such activities. An atmosphere has been created in the district where students fear to roam around freely.

District unit president of CFI Sarfuddin, secretary Ashraf Porkodi and others were present.