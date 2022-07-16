Mangaluru

CFI activists call off procession in Mangaluru

Girls gathering near a masjid at Hampankatta as part of a conference organised by the Campus Front of India in Mangaluru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH
Special Correspondent MANGALURU July 16, 2022 18:36 IST
Updated: July 16, 2022 23:39 IST

Campus Front of India (CFI) activists here on Saturday called off their procession, scheduled from Ambedkar Circle to the Town Hall, after the police denied permission.

Women CFI activists planned the procession from 11 a.m., as part of its girls’ conference, with the theme of ensuring freedom of choice and upholding democratic values, to be held at Town Hall later.

As the police denied permission for the procession, the activists decided to hold the procession from Milagres Church.

As activists were assembling near the church, Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar and other officers came to the spot.

Mr. Kumar asked the activists to call off the march and told them that the permission had been given only to hold the conference at the Town Hall. When the activists insisted on holding the procession, Mr. Kumar told them that the police would then withdraw the permission for the conference.

The activists then boarded a bus and got down at the Town Hall. Activists raised slogans seeking upholding of their freedom of choice and protection of democratic values, before taking part in the conference. 

The conference commenced at 1.30 p.m. in which many national and State-level CFI leaders spoke. The conference went on till 4.30 p.m.

