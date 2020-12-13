CFI activists arrested

The Udupi Town Police arrested 22 Campus Front of India (CFI) activists for an alleged unauthorised protest near the Clock Tower in Udupi on Saturday.

The activists, led by district president Nawaz Brahmavar, on Saturday evening carried out a protest against the action of Enforcement Directorate to take the CFI National Secretary to their custody. The activists raised slogans against the Centre. The Udupi Town police went to the spot and asked them to call off the protest. As they went ahead with it, the police arrested and released them a hour later.

The police booked Mr. Brahmavar and 21 other CFI activists for offences under Sections 143, 145 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting) and 341 (wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code.