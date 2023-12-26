CFAL training 38 government PU students for NEET, JEE this year

December 26, 2023 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Centre For Advanced Learning (CFAL), Mangaluru, has selected this year 38 first-year pre-university students from government and government aided private pre-university colleges in Mangaluru for its two-year free coaching for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) and the Joint Entrance Examination as part of its Pragati programme.

CFAL vice-principal Gaureesh Raj told reporters in Mangaluru on Tuesday that the institution joined the Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat and started the Pragati programme in 2022. Select meritorious pre-university students are being coached for 1,300 hours in a two-year period for the NEET and the JEE. As many as 32 students were selected last year, Mr. Raj said.

CFAL Managing Director Vijay Moras said the institute intends to send meritorious students from Dakshina Kannada to institutions of repute in the country and see students turn into future leaders, researchers and scientists.

Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer K. Anandh said under the Pragati programme the students from economically weaker section of the society get free the coaching, which, otherwise costs around ₹1 lakh per year. “We have planned to expand this programme to cover more students of Dakshina kannada,” Dr. Anandh said.

Mr. Raj said the institute will hold entrance examination on January 14, 2024, at Besant College, for class X students to select the prospective Pre University science stream students for the Pragati programme for 2024.