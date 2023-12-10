CFAL Makers’ Fest on December 16

December 10, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - MANGALURU

CFAL Mangaluru will hold the inter-school competition ‘Makers Fest’ at the CFAL PU College campus in Akashbhavan in Mangaluru on December 16. The competition is being held to encourage scientific temperament among the youth and showcase their talent and projects.

The Makers Fest will see a Science Model Contest, Rubik’s Cube Challenge (Team and Individual), Egg Drop Challenge and Marble Run Challenge. The Hindu in School is the media partner for the event.

A team of three students from Grades 4 to 12 can take part in the Science Model Contest wherein participants have to demonstrate innovative, cost-effective working model projects under the Make in India concept. A maximum of four teams can take part from each school.

In the Rubik’s Cube Challenge (Team) event, each team has to be of four students and a maximum of two teams from each school can take part. No individual can be member of more than one team. In the Rubik’s Cube Challenge (Individual), there can be maximum of two participants from each school. The Egg Drop Challenge will be held in 500 grams and 250 grams categories. Maximum of two teams from each school can take part. No metal, glass, or prohibited materials can be used. The Marble Run Challenge will be held for teams comprising of four students. Maximum of two teams from a school can take part.

The competition is open for students from Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts. Registrations will be accepted only through schools and December 14 is the last date to register. The events start at 9 a.m. on December 16; participants have to report by 8 a.m. Apart from cash prizes and trophies for winners and runners-up, participation certificates will be given.

Schools can register by logging into https://www.cfalindia.com/makers-fete/. For any assistance, contact 9448279124, 90355566695 and AVR No - 9900520233.

