CET: More students absent for Biology paper in Udupi, Dakshina Kannada

Of the 12,179 students registered for the CET held at 24 centres of Dakshina Kannada district, 8882 students appeared for the Biology paper

A total of 5,115 students were absent for Biology paper and 929 were absent for the Mathematics paper on the the first day of the Common Entrance Test in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts on Thursday.

Of the 12,179 students registered for the CET held at 24 centres of Dakshina Kannada district, 8882 students appeared for the Biology paper, which was held between 10.30 a.m. and 11.50 a.m. As many as 3,297 students were absent. Highest of 194 were absent at the Milagres PU College centre, followed by 192 at St. Agnes PU College and 184 in Canara PU College. Least of 42 students were absent at the Excellent PU College in Moodbidri.

For the Mathematics paper held between 2.30 p.m. and 3.50 p.m., 11,378 turned up, while 801 students were absent. Highest of 101 students were absent at the St. Aloysius PU College, followed by 61 at the St. Agnes PU College, 58 at Milagres PU College, and 57 at Canara PU College. Only one student of the 432 students were absent at the Excellent PU College Moodbidri.

Of the 4,709 students registered for the CET held at the 10 centres in Udupi district, 2,891 students appeared and 1,818 were absent for the Biology paper. As many as 4,581 wrote the Mathematics paper, while 128 students were absent, an official release said.

Bar on head scarf was one among several restrictions that the State Government had imposed on students writing the CET. Security had been strengthened at the centres in the two districts.