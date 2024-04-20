CET imbroglio: KUPMA urges KEA to exclude out-of-syllabus questions from grading process

April 20, 2024 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - MANGALURU

Expressing concern over out-of-syllabus questions asked in this year’s Common Entrance Test (CET) conducted by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA), the Karnataka Unaided Pre-University College Management Association (KUPMA), Mangaluru on Saturday, April 20, urged the KEA to respond “immediately and positively” to address the mental agony of students, parents and teachers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing presspersons, the president of the association M. Mohan Alva, and its secretary Narendra L. Nayak said: “It is unprecedented and highly distressing that this year’s CET included approximately 45 out-of-syllabus questions across the Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology subjects. Such a significant error not only disrupts the fairness of the examination but also inflicts unnecessary stress on students and undermines the credibility of the examination. We urge KEA to address why these discrepancies occurred and to disclose whether the question papers were adequately reviewed by the team of expert lecturers.”

They said that the KEA should consider excluding the out-of-syllabus questions from the grading process. The results should be recalculated based only on the syllabus-aligned questions to ensure fairness in student evaluation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Terming the out-of-syllabus questions asked as an “academic accident”, Mr. Nayak, who is also the chairman of Expert Pre-University Colleges, Mangaluru, said that it needed “emergency” attention to de-stress about three lakh students across Karnataka and their parents.

Mr. Nayak said that the CET becoming a source of confusion and creating anxiety among students reflected the negligence of the KEA in conducting the test and the KUPMA condemned it.

Dr. Alva, who is also the chairman of Alva’s Education Foundation, Moodbidri, said that for the first time since the inception of CET in 1984, the examination included a surprising number of out-of-syllabus questions.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The primary concern now is determining who is responsible for this oversight and who will be accountable,” Dr. Alva said.

The KEA must urgently clarify the situation regarding the inclusion of extra-textual questions in the examination. It is its responsibility, as well as that of the government, to address these discrepancies promptly, Dr. Alva said.

The Pre-University Board has already published the revised syllabus on its website, which indicates that KEA may have either used outdated question papers or overlooked the fact that significant portions of the syllabus had been removed from both the first and second-year pre-university course, they said, and added: “Immediate action and clear communication are essential to rectify this situation and prevent further distress among the student community and their families.”

The KUPMA said that the allocation of exceedingly distant centres to appear for CET placed an additional logistical and emotional burden on students. “We request an explanation for this decision and urge a re-evaluation of centre allocations in future examinations to consider the proximity to students’ residences,” the duo said.

“Overlooking the mental well-being of students during such a crucial phase of their academic career is deeply troubling. We seek KEA’s commitment to prioritizing student welfare in all its examination processes,” Dr. Alva and Mr. Nayak said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.