ADVERTISEMENT

CET Day 2: More than 14,000 write test in Dakshina Kannada, 5,000 in Udupi

May 21, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 14,319 students wrote the physics paper of the Common Entrance Test in Dakshina Kannada on Sunday morning. In the afternoon session, a total of 14,314 students wrote the chemistry paper in the district.

A total of 1,887 students were absent for the physics paper, while 1,892 students did not write the chemistry paper in Dakshina Kannada.

In Udupi, 5,447 out of 5,702 students wrote the physics paper and 255 students were absent in the morning. As many as 5,442 students wrote and 260 students were absent for the chemistry paper in the afternoon.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US