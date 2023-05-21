CET Day 2: More than 14,000 write test in Dakshina Kannada, 5,000 in Udupi

May 21, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - MANGALURU

As many as 14,319 students wrote the physics paper of the Common Entrance Test in Dakshina Kannada on Sunday morning. In the afternoon session, a total of 14,314 students wrote the chemistry paper in the district.

A total of 1,887 students were absent for the physics paper, while 1,892 students did not write the chemistry paper in Dakshina Kannada.

In Udupi, 5,447 out of 5,702 students wrote the physics paper and 255 students were absent in the morning. As many as 5,442 students wrote and 260 students were absent for the chemistry paper in the afternoon.

