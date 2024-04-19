CET 2024: Out-of-syllabus questions in Physics and Chemistry papers too

April 19, 2024 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - MANGALURU

Students and subject lecturers of the city have found nine ‘out-of-syllabus’ questions in Physics and 15 questions in Chemistry papers of Common Entrance Test (CET) held on Friday, April 19.

In version B1 of the Physics paper, the first question was from ‘meter bridge’ that has been deleted from the current electricity chapter of the second year pre-university syllabus. Question 6 from ‘Hysterisis’ and question number 7 from ‘Curie law’ that have been deleted from ‘Magnetism and matter’ chapter.

Question 12 from ‘Quality factor’ was deleted from chapter ‘Alternating current’, while question number 20 was from ‘Doppler Effect” that has been deleted from ‘Wave Optics’ chapter. Question number 22 was from “Fringe Width” which has been deleted from the ‘Wave Optics” chapter. Questions 29 and 34 were from a deleted portion of the ‘Nuclei’ chapter.

Question number 32 was from the ‘Zener diode’ that has been deleted from the ‘Semiconductor electronics’ chapter, the students and subject lecturers said.

In the C1 version of the chemistry paper, question numbers 10, 11, and 12 were from the ‘Surface Chemistry’ chapter that has been deleted. Question numbers 13 and 14 were from ‘Isolation of elements’, which has also been deleted.

Question numbers 15, 17, and 18 from ‘P Block’, question numbers 39 and 40 from ‘Polymers’, 41 and 42 from ‘Chemistry in everyday life’, and 58, 59, and 60 from ‘Isolation of elements’ were all from deleted chapters, the students and subject lecturers pointed.

Students and subject lecturers had expressed concern over 10 ‘out-of-syllabus’ questions in Biology and 11 questions in Mathematics paper of the CET held on Thursday.