CET 2023: 7,698 students skip Biology paper, 2,578 absent for Mathematics paper in DK and Udupi districts

May 20, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - MANGALURU

In Udupi district, of 5,701 students who had applied for the Biology paper, 2,428 students did not turn up and only 3,273 candidates attended the paper

The Hindu Bureau

Students waiting outside a CET centre at Canara PU College, in Mangaluru on May 20. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

A total of 16,206 students had registered to attend the Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (CET) conducted by the Karnataka Examinations Authority. However, as many as 5,270 students did not appear for the Biology paper on Saturday, May 20.

According to the KEA, only 10,936 candidates appeared for the Biology paper. Of the same number of students who had applied to appear for the Mathematics paper, 13,998 candidates appeared for the test with 2,208 students remaining absent. The tests were conducted at 28 centres in the district.

In Udupi district, of 5,701 students who had applied for the Biology paper, 2,428 students did not turn up and only 3,273 candidates attended the paper. Of 5,702 candidates who wanted to appear for the Mathematics paper, 370 students remained absent with 5,332 candidates appearing for the paper. The tests were conducted at 12 centres.

The students will appear for Physics and Chemistry papers on Sunday, in the forenoon and afternoon respectively.

