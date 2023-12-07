ADVERTISEMENT

Centre yet to release Finance Commission-recommended special grant to Karnataka: Revenue Minister

December 07, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - BELAGAVI

Grant to Karnataka under the Centrally-sponsored scheme and as GST compensation has come down to ₹40,000 crore

The Hindu Bureau

The Union government’s financial grant to Karnataka under the Centrally-sponsored scheme and as GST compensation has come down to ₹40,000 crore in the past five years, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda told the Legislative Council on Thursday.

Replying to a question by member U.B. Venkatesh during Question Hour, the Minister said the ₹11,495-crore special grant recommended by the Finance Commission to the State and the GST compensation is yet to be received.

Volume of Budget

Mr. Gowda said the volume of Karnataka’s annual Budget is increasing every year. At the same time, the State’s share in the Central revenue is also on the rise. “When compared to the increasing volume of Karnataka’s Budget, the grant which is due to the State from the Centre has come down,” he said adding that it has hit the revenue of the State.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the State had received grants for some Centrally-sponsored schemes while it is yet to get the fund for some of its schemes.

Letters to Union govt.

Mr. Gowda, who replied on behalf of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, said the CM wrote to the Union government on August 19, October 6, and November 27 asking it to release the Finance Commission’s special grant, GST compensation, and disaster relief due to Karnataka.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US