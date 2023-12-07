HamberMenu
Centre yet to release Finance Commission-recommended special grant to Karnataka: Revenue Minister

Grant to Karnataka under the Centrally-sponsored scheme and as GST compensation has come down to ₹40,000 crore

December 07, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - BELAGAVI

The Hindu Bureau

The Union government’s financial grant to Karnataka under the Centrally-sponsored scheme and as GST compensation has come down to ₹40,000 crore in the past five years, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda told the Legislative Council on Thursday.

Replying to a question by member U.B. Venkatesh during Question Hour, the Minister said the ₹11,495-crore special grant recommended by the Finance Commission to the State and the GST compensation is yet to be received.

Volume of Budget

Mr. Gowda said the volume of Karnataka’s annual Budget is increasing every year. At the same time, the State’s share in the Central revenue is also on the rise. “When compared to the increasing volume of Karnataka’s Budget, the grant which is due to the State from the Centre has come down,” he said adding that it has hit the revenue of the State.

He said the State had received grants for some Centrally-sponsored schemes while it is yet to get the fund for some of its schemes.

Letters to Union govt.

Mr. Gowda, who replied on behalf of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, said the CM wrote to the Union government on August 19, October 6, and November 27 asking it to release the Finance Commission’s special grant, GST compensation, and disaster relief due to Karnataka.

