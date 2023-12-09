HamberMenu
Centre seeks to double farmers’ and fishermen’s income by processing their produce, says Shobha Karandlaje

Processed and value added produces bring more income when they are exported, says the Minister who recently got food processing portfolio

December 09, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister of State for Agriculture, Farmers Welfare and Food Processing Shobha Karandlaje launches Vikasit Bharat Yatra at Kemmannu and Kallinapura Gram Panchayats in Udupi District on Saturday, December 9.

Union Minister of State for Agriculture, Farmers Welfare and Food Processing Shobha Karandlaje launches Vikasit Bharat Yatra at Kemmannu and Kallinapura Gram Panchayats in Udupi District on Saturday, December 9. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Union Minister of State for Agriculture, Farmers’ Welfare and Food Processing Shobha Karandlaje on Saturday, December 9, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi intends to double the income of farmers and fishermen by encouraging food processing industries.

She was speaking to reporters at Udupi before attending the Vikasit Bharat Yatra at Kemmannu and Kallianapura Gram Panchayats in the district. Ms. Karandlaje said the Centre seeks to enhance the lifestyle of the farming community through the new initiative.

The Minister said the processed food after value addition should get exported so that farming communities’ income doubles. The Prime Minister therefore created a separate ministry for the purpose and has earmarked ₹800 crore as the initial grant. The move would also generate more jobs, she added.

Ms. Karandlaje said the ministry has set up a research institute to help the start-ups in food processing in Delhi while food processing parks are being established across the country. She said the Agriculture Ministry and Food Processing Ministry should work in unison for farmers’ welfare. It was good that she holds both the portfolios now. The issue, which hitherto had ben on the discussion tables, is now realised.

The Minister said she has very little time, about two months, to implement the plans, before the process of Lok Sabha elections begin. She would give more focus on food processing industries, she said adding wherever it is possible to process food, marine as well as agriculture, it would be done.

