Mangaluru

Centre sanctions ₹369 crore for developing NHs

The Union government has sanctioned ₹369 crore for the overall development of National Highways network in Udupi-Chikkamagaluru Lok Sabha constituency during 2021-22, said MP Shobha Karandlaje on Tuesday.

In a statement here, the MP said that ₹350 crore was sanctioned for land acquisition to widen NH 169A between Malpe and Udupi and Parkala and Hebri.

Another ₹19 crore was sanctioned to raise the height of NH 169A near Sitanadi in Hebri taluk and to construct a retaining wall to prevent submergence of the highway during heavy rain and similar work at Nemmaru in Chikkamagaluru district on NH 169 (Mangaluru-Solapur), she said.

In another statement, Udupi MLA K. Raghupathi Bhat said that he, along with Ms. Karandlaje, had submitted a detailed project report to Union Road Transport Minister Nithin Gadkari on March 23 this year for developing NH 169A (Malpe-Tirthahalli).

The Ministry has given concurrence to widen the highway to four lanes between Malpe and Udupi and Parkala and Hebri, he said. The highway has already been made four-lane between Udupi and Parkala.

Both Ms. Karandlaje and Mr. Bhat thanked the Union government for its gesture, amid a pandemic. Mr. Bhat also thanked the MP for taking up the issue with the Union government.


