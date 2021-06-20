Centre releases ₹4.36 crore for four foot overbridges

The Union government has sanctioned ₹4.36 crore to construct four foot overbridges along the National Highway 66 (Mangaluru-Udupi-Kundapur-Karwar). They will be steel bridges, according to Member of Parliament from Udupi-Chikkamagaluru Shoba Karandlaje.

She said in a statement on Sunday that these bridges will be built at Bada Ermal under Kaup Assembly constituency, Aanegudde or Kumbhashi in Kundapur Assembly segment, near Mahesh Hospital and at Ambagilu in Udupi. Each bridge will cost ₹1.08 crore.

The bridges will be built in these places to enable people cross the highway easily. The bidding process to award the projects has been completed and construction will begin shortly, she said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Saturday instructed the Chief Secretary to release ₹3 crore to Udupi to reconstruct 1.5 km road damaged at Maravanthe in Baindoor taluk. The road had been damaged due to sea erosion and in Cyclone Tauktae.

The Chief Minister gave the instruction during a video conference with the Deputy Commissioners of different districts.