Centre plans to deploy drones to survey land, issue title deeds: D. Veerendra Heggade

June 02, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - MANGALURU

Dharmasthala Pattadhikari and Rajya Sabha Member D. Veerendra Heggade on Friday, June 2, said the Union government was planning to introduce land surveys through drones and such other innovative methods in the coming days.

He was speaking after releasing Rajya Sabheyalli Rajarshi, that narrates his one year experience as Member of the Upper House in the Parliament at the Beedu in Dharmasthala.

During one year as the MP, he asked several questions and collected a vast amount of information. He was nominated as a member of three important House Committees. The book has detailed information of all the activities. He would actively participate in the proceedings in the New Parliament House in the coming days thereby rendering service to the Nation, Mr. Heggade said.

The Pattadhikari further said he was fortunate to serve the nation along with his service to Lord Manjunatha. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given him the opportunity to serve as an MP, Mr. Heggade said he would actively work towards getting government schemes to beneficiaries, he said.

Mr. Heggade noted that over 10,000 rural youth were given employment opportunities with Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project’s 9,500 service centres delivering government services across the State. Over 1 crore people in the State were provided with government services through these centres.

His MPLAD grant of ₹2.5 crore was spent towards improving dairy farming in Bidar district, the MP said. As an MP, he had the opportunity to meet and interact with the President, Prime Minister, Ministers and other dignitaries.

Hemavathi V. Heggade was present.

