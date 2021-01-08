Centre of Excellence in Naturopathy to be inaugurated today

MANGALURU:

Union Minister for Ayush Shripad Yesso Naik will inaugurate the new building of Centre of Excellence in clinical Research for Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences at the Sri Dharmasthala Manjunathewhswara College of Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences and Hospital in Ujire near Dharmasthala on Saturday.

While the new building will be inaugurated at Shanthivana, Ujire at 10 a.m., it will be followed by a stage programme at Amruthavarshini Sabha Bhavana in Dharmasthala. Dharmadhikari D. Veerendra Heggade will preside over the programme that will be attended by Harish Poonja, MLA, K. Harish Kumar, Prathap Simha Nayak, MLCs, and others, said a release here.

The Centre of Excellence has come up with grants from the Ministry of Ayush and offers training in leadership, research and best practices in Naturopathy and Yoga. It would help the institution to take research to International standards and grow on a par with other prestigious research institutions in the country.

With the opening of the Centre on Saturday, the Dharmasthala institute will be the first in the country to be recognised by the Ministry.

The COE status would offer the college help to establish the research centre, procurement of equipment for laboratories, treatment wing, and a 60-bed hospital for three years along with manpower.