Centre of Excellence in Clinical Research for Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences to get additional ₹1.27 crore

MANGALURU:

09 January 2021 17:42 IST

Centre has already sanctioned ₹8.73 crore: Shripad Yesso Naik

Union Minister of State for AYUSH Shripad Yesso Naik said on Saturday that the Union government will provide an additional grant of ₹1.27 crore to the Centre of Excellence in Clinical Research for Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences at Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheswara College of Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences and Hospital, Ujire and Pareeka for research.

He was speaking at Dharmasthala at a function organised to inaugurate the new building of the centre.

The Minister said that the government has already sanctioned ₹8.73 crore to the centre for research activities.

Advertising

Advertising

He said that when he visited the college in Ujire in 2014 for its silver jubilee celebrations he observed the quality of education and laboratory at the college. Later a research centre for the college was sanctioned. The centre should get the findings of research completed, in reputed research journals.

Mr. Naik said that the centre should provide guidance and training to people to lead a healthy life. It should be developed as a model to others. The government is giving priority for promoting qualitative education and research.

Nalin Kumar Kateel, Dakshina Kannada MP, said that health treatment methods through ayurveda, naturopathy, and yogic science have been attracting people now all over the world. Prime Minister Narendra Modi too has promoted yoga in the world. Hence, India has attained the status of “vishwa guru” in ayurveda, naturopathy, and yogic science now.

Director of Ministry of AYUSH (Naturopathy and Yoga), Vikram Singh said that experts in yoga had good employment opportunities. The government has given priority to yoga on par with sports.

The Vice-Chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, S. Sacchidanand, said that the university has been spending about ₹400 crore for research every year. The students should make best use of the centre for enhancing their knowledge and skills.

Commissioner, Directorate of AYUSH, Karnataka Meenakshi Negi said that the government wil soon open 10 AYUSH units in Uttara Kannada. The govenrment will also create AYUSH villages in districts, she said.

Pattadhikari of Dharmasthala D. Veerendra Heggade said that certain Indian traditions and practices had scientific approach and outlook. All of them were not superstitious practices, he said.

The research centre will be developed further to a high standard, he said.

K. Pratap Simha Nayak and K. Harish Kumar, MLCs, and Harish Poonja, MLA, were present.