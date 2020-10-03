‘Centre has reserved ₹500 crore under Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan for apiculture’

DVS urges people to get its benefits by going in for beekeeping

Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers, Statistics and Programme Implementation D.V. Sadananda Gowda said on Saturday that the Union government has reserved ₹500 crore, under the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, for the promotion of apiculture. People, especially youth, should avail themselves of its benefits by going for beekeeping, he said.

He was speaking at a function at Puttur in Dakshina Kannada after inaugurating the new administrative building and a hall of the South Kanara Beekeepers’ Cooperative Society Ltd.

If youth are trained in beekeeping they can purchase honey boxes under the Atmanirbhar Bharat scheme and take up apiculture as a profession, he said.

The Minister said that honey has amazing medicinal power and it is a must for preparing some Ayurvedic medicines.

Mr. Gowda said that honeybees contributed a lot to pollination and the growth of many crops.

Minister for Cooperation S.T. Somashekar said that a cooperative society of beekeepers owning an administrative building and a hall indicated that it had grown over the years and functioned transparently.

The cooperatives in Puttur have come together to promote the cooperative spirit.

The amendment to the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) Act will help farmers as they can sell their produce wherever they want without any restriction. They will not be imposed any penalty.

Mr. Somashekar said that the government is not helping multi-national companies by amending the Act.

The Minister released the 42nd issue of Madhu Prapancha, an in-house journal of the cooperative society on the occasion.

Minister in-charge of Dakshina Kannada and Minister for Ports, Fisheries, Inland Water Transporat and Muzrai Kota Srinivasa Poojary, Puttur MLA Sanjeeva Matandoor spoke.

The president of the Dakshina Kannada Central Cooperative Bank M. N. Rajendra Kumar was present.

Earlier, Mr. Somashekar visited the Aranthodu-Todikana Primary Agricultural Credit Cooperative Society in Sullia taluk.

The arecanut growers, who have been hit by yellow leaf disease in the taluk, submitted a memorandum to the Minister seeking the government’s intervention to promote oil palm cultivation as an alternative crop.

They also sought a special package for farmers whose arecanut plantations were wiped out by the disease.