ADVERTISEMENT

Centre has released grants worth ₹475 crore towards housing for poor in Karnataka, says Kota Srinivas Poojary

Published - September 13, 2024 08:39 pm IST - MANGALURU

The release was towards the backlog of previous years, the MP says in Manipal

The Hindu Bureau

Kota Srinivas Poojary, Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP, at a review meeting of housing schemes for urban poor with the officials of Udupi district urban local bodies in Udupi on Friday, September 13. | Photo Credit: UMESH S. SHETTIGAR

Kota Srinivas Poojary, Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP, on Friday, September 13, said the Central government released ₹400 crore towards rural housing for the poor and ₹75 crore for urban housing for the poor in Karnataka.

ADVERTISEMENT

The release was towards the backlog of previous years, Mr. Poojary said at a meeting of heads of urban local bodies in Udupi district at his office in the district office complex, Manipal.

Reviewing the progress of Vajpayee and Ambedkar housing schemes in urban local bodies, the MP directed officials to release grants to the identified beneficiaries at the earliest. He noted that the urban local bodies of the district, Udupi City Municipal Council, Kundapur and Karkala town municipal councils, and Byndoor and Saligrama town panchayats had achieved 80% of the target. They have to achieve the target at the earliest, the MP said.

The MP also directed the urban local bodies to ensure that a maximum number of beneficiaries avail the benefits of the PM Street Vendors AtmaNirbhar Nidhi within their limits. He told the officials to invite applications from the eligible and recommend the same to banks for the release of loans. The SVANidhi scheme should be fully implemented by October first week, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

District urban development cell project director Ravindra and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US