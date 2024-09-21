Centre has released ₹25.11 crore to Govt. Wenlock Hospital, says Capt. Brijesh Chowta

The Union government has released ₹25.11 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) for building a new critical care block and setting up an integrated public health laboratory (IPHL) on the premises of Government Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru, according to Capt. Brijesh Chowta, Dakshina Kannada MP.

In a press release on Saturday, September 21, he said ₹24 crore was released for constructing a critical care block. The remaining ₹1.11 crore was for IPHL. The amount was released on March 6, 2024. The bidding process for taking up the projects has been completed, Capt. Chowta said.

The PM-ABHIM scheme was announced in the 2021-22 budget to fill critical gaps in health infrastructure, surveillance, and health research in urban and rural areas of the country and make communities self-reliant in managing pandemic or health crisis. Of the total outlay of ₹64,180 crore for the period between 2021-22 and 2025-26, ₹54,204 crore has been allocated for the implementation of Centrally sponsored scheme components. It includes having 602 critical care blocks and setting up IPHLs in 730 districts in the country.

The PM-ABHIM is a contributory scheme and the State government has released its share for the construction of critical care block at Wenlock Hospital

The State government proposed to construct a 50-bedded critical care block by bringing down the old building of the hospital that presently houses the hospital’s laundry unit. The MP stated that IPHL will come up on the second floor of the hospital’s Trauma Care Centre. The IPHL will do pathological, biochemical, and micro-biological tests and it intended to strengthen the infectious and non-infectious disease surveillance system.

In the recent hospital’s Arogya Raksha Samiti meeting, Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said the critical care centre could be constructed by bringing down the old structure of the hospital and retaining the administrative building for heritage value. A final decision on the place of construction of the critical care unit is yet to be made.

