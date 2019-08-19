Centre has not released money for flood relief: Kumaraswamy

H.D. Kumaraswamy, former Chief Minister, said on Sunday that Union government had so far not released any funds to the State despite the massive damages that taken place in North Karnataka, Kodagu and a part of Dakshina Kannada district owing to massive rains and floods.

Addressing presspersons here, Mr. Kumaraswamy said that in 2010, the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government had released ₹1,000 crore for the State in similar circumstances. The Union government should have released some funds by now bearing in mind the gravity of the situation, he added

“Despite many Union Ministers having visited flood-affected areas, the Centre has not released any funds. This shows the amount of respect it gives to the State. In fact the Union government has not released a single paisa for this purpose,” he said.

Mr. Kumaraswamy said agricultural lands and houses of people had been damaged in North Karnataka. “Since the relief work is huge, we do not want to criticise or politicise the issue. The government has to instil confidence among the huge numbers of people who have suffered by the calamity. But this has not happened so far,” he said.

He went to add that when the coalition government was in power for 14 months, a section of the electronic media had portrayed it as if there had been no development in the State since the beginning. Now the BJP government was in power but appeared to be direction-less. Even after 25 days since the new government had come to power, there was no Ministry in the State, Mr. Kumaraswamy said.