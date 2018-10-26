Centre for Nutrition Studies inaugurated

The former Director-General of the Indian Council of Medical Research Vishwa Mohan Katoch said here on Thursday that the country faced two extremities in the matter of nutrition. Speaking after inaugurating the Centre for Nutrition Studies at Yenepoya Deemed to be University at Deralakatte, he said that many children continue to be undernourished leading to high levels of infections and mortality. Yet, many are overweight and obese. This is largely due to reduced physical activity and poor dietary practices. Both have led to tuberculosis on the one hand and diabetes and hypertension on the other. Research on nutrition should be able to address these issues, he said.

Yenepoya Abdulla Kunhi, Chancellor of the university, was present.