Mangaluru

Centre for Nutrition Studies inaugurated

Vishwa Mohan Katoch, former Director-General, Indian Council of Medical Research, inaugurating the Centre for Nutrition Studies at Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), Deralakatte, in Mangaluru on Thursday.

Vishwa Mohan Katoch, former Director-General, Indian Council of Medical Research, inaugurating the Centre for Nutrition Studies at Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), Deralakatte, in Mangaluru on Thursday.  

more-in

The former Director-General of the Indian Council of Medical Research Vishwa Mohan Katoch said here on Thursday that the country faced two extremities in the matter of nutrition. Speaking after inaugurating the Centre for Nutrition Studies at Yenepoya Deemed to be University at Deralakatte, he said that many children continue to be undernourished leading to high levels of infections and mortality. Yet, many are overweight and obese. This is largely due to reduced physical activity and poor dietary practices. Both have led to tuberculosis on the one hand and diabetes and hypertension on the other. Research on nutrition should be able to address these issues, he said.

Yenepoya Abdulla Kunhi, Chancellor of the university, was present.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Mangaluru
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Feb 12, 2020 7:44:31 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/centre-for-nutrition-studies-inaugurated/article25330600.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY