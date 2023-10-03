Centre for Indian Cuisine and Food Culture inaugurated

October 03, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - MANGALURU

Michelin star chef Vikas Khanna inaugurated a Centre for Indian Cuisine and Food Culture at the Welcomgroup Graduate School of Hotel Administration (WGSHA) under Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) in Manipal on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, chef K. Thirugnanasambantham, principal of WGSHA, said that the centre has been opened on a mission to place Indian cuisine firmly on the global culinary map. Going beyond the conventional understanding of Indian cuisine, this centre delves deep into the intricacies of macro and micro cuisines within India, he said.

“It seeks to create awareness on the profound relationship between Indian food, our history, and our culture,” he said.

“The centre will educate youth on the rich historical background of Indian cuisine, tracing its development over hundreds of years, exploring the science behind the use of fresh farm produce and the art of Indian cooking. Just as ITC Hotels have championed Indian cuisine through their signature restaurants, the centre will research and develop new recipes and expand our knowledge of Indian food,” he said.

The WGSHA introduced the ‘Master of Arts in Indian Cuisine’ course in 2021 aiming at fostering a deep appreciation for Indian food’s historical and cultural significance, he said.

The principal said that Mr. Khanna, also an alumnus of WGSHA, played a pivotal role in the establishment of a culinary museum dedicated to preserving the essence of dynamic Indian cuisine at MAHE. The museum is an extraordinary destination for those interested in exploring ancient kitchen utensils and unravelling their historical significance.

“In a world where food culture is in constant evolution, WGSHA, in collaboration with ITC, is nurturing a new generation of hospitality professionals poised to carry forward the legacy of Indian cuisine. Through globally recognized signature dining experiences and the dedication of individuals like Mr. Khanna, Indian cuisine continues to captivate and enchant food enthusiasts worldwide, showcasing the rich tapestry of traditions, flavors, and influences that have shaped it over thousands of years,” he said.