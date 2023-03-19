Centre considers fisheries as priority sector: Rupala

March 19, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - MANGALURU

Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying, Parshottam Rupala said on Sunday that the Central government has considered fisheries sector as a priority sector. The ongoing Sagar Parikrama programme of his Ministry is to hear fishermen and empower them to contribute to economic growth of the nation.

Speaking at the fourth phase of the Sagar Parikrama at Malpe in Udupi district, Mr. Rupala said in the present phase on the Karnataka coast, he has heard from fishermen the problems they are facing in getting kerosene, diesel and petrol, and also issues related to the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada and other schemes. He has heard problems faced by a few fishermen in repaying loans taken from private lenders at exorbitant interest.

The Ministry will work with the State government in addressing issues faced by the fishermen. The Central Government was spending ₹20,050 crore for fisheries sector for five years (2020-25). This will increase not just the production scale in the fisheries sector but this big investment will add income generation opportunity, he said.

Referring to some fishermen in Udupi who have taken loans from private lenders at exorbitant interest, Mr. Rupala asked fishermen to avail Kisan Credit Card by which fisherman can get loan up to ₹1.6 lakh without any collateral security.

“I call upon banks to give loans to fishermen, who are very prompt in repaying loan,” he said while asking fishermen to avail rebate in the interest for repayment of loan.

Meanwhile, in a press release, the Fisheries Ministry said the fourth phase of Sagar Parikrama covered a total of 10 locations in Uttara Kannada, Udupi, and Dakshina Kannada districts. It started with Majali, followed by Karwar, Belambara, Manki, Murudeshwar, Alvekodi, Malpe, Uchhila and Mangaluru, the release stated.