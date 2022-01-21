Centre approves ₹1,200-cr. project to widen Shiradi Ghat stretch

The Shiradi Ghat stretch of National Highway 75 is a crucial link between the coastal region and the hinterland of the State.

MANGALURU

21 January 2022 02:25 IST

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has approved a ₹1,200 crore project to widen the Shiradi Ghat stretch on National Highway 75 into four lanes.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will take up the project and complete it in two years, a communique from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), quoting Mr. Gadkari as saying, said on Thursday.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has assured the NHAI of full cooperation and speedy approvals for implementing the project, it said.

Advertising

Advertising

When upgraded, the entire stretch of the National Highway 75, between Bengaluru and Mangaluru, will become a four-lane road. The four-laning of the highway, on the ghat stretch from Marana Halli to Adda Hole, will accelerate the economic growth of the region, the CMO said.

Shiradi Ghat is a vital link between the coastal region and the hinterland.

“The Shiradi Ghat stretch needs immediate upgradation. The road usually is in pitiable condition during the monsoon season and unmotorable. Hence, the Union Government has cleared the proposal to upgrade it into a four-lane highway,” the communique said.

At the same time, Mr. Gadkari has instructed the NHAI to study the proposal to build a six-lane tunnel through the Shiradi Ghat, it said.