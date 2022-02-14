Central University leaves final decision on appointments to President

Consensus does not emerge among Executive Committee members at meeting

The Executive Committee of the Central University of Karnataka has decided to write to the President requesting him to take a final decision on what it said controversial appointment process for professors and associate professors in the university.

The committee, in its 56th meeting on Thursday last, discussed the matter and transferred the task of deciding the issue to the President, Visitor to the university, as there was no consensus among members.

Just as the agenda was placed in the meeting, A.D. Naik, one of the members, strongly argued in favour of giving appointment orders to candidates selected, even as a few members supported him.

Vice-Chancellor Battu Satyanarayana did not agree with him and argued with substantial documents that indicated irregularities. The committee members then agreed to write to the Visitor/President on the issue.

Speaking to The Hindu, Registrar (In-charge) Basavaraj Donur confirmed that the matter was discussed in the meeting. However, he refused to divulge the details and the resolutions made thereof until the finalisation of the minutes.

It may be recalled that a few civil society organisations took up the issue and demanded an inquiry after a report appeared in these columns in September 2019.

Meanwhile, the then Vice-Chancellor of the university and the appointing authority H.M. Maheshwaraiah issued appointment orders to eight candidates. The university conducted the interviews of 11 more candidates in February 2020.

And, the Union Ministry for Human Resource Development (MHRD), in a letter on February 13, 2020 advised the university not to continue the recruitment process after February 18, 2020 and leave it to the new Vice-Chancellor because the term of the incumbent Vice-Chancellor was going to end on April 19, 2020.

Subsequently, Lok Sabha member from Kalaburagi Umesh Jadhav also wrote a letter on March 12, 2020 to the then Union Minister of Human Resource Development Ramesh Nishank Pokhriyal demanding an inquiry into the matter and a fresh round of recruitment.

Despite the clear direction from the Ministry not to continue the recruitment process, the matter was again placed before the 51st meeting of the Executive Committee on March 13, 2020 seeking permission to issue appointment orders to the 11 candidates.

However, the Executive Committee, the highest governing body of the university, refused to give consent in view of the allegations of irregularities in the recruitment process and the Ministry’s advice not to continue the recruitment process till the appointment of a new Vice-Chancellor.

But, the Registrar placed the matter before the 52nd meeting of the Executive Committee on October 12, 2020 requesting the committee to empower the then in-charge Vice-Chancellor to issue appointment orders to the 11 candidates who had been selected.

However, the Executive Committee left the matter for the Union Ministry of Education (formerly Minister for Human Resource Development) to decide by making permission from the Ministry a pre-requisite for issuing appointment orders.

Responding to the matter, the Ministry reminded the university authorities of the earlier advice not to continue with the appointment process and asked them to leave the matter to the new Vice-Chancellor.