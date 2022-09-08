Central team visits twin districts to assess rain damage

It asks admn. to create awareness on insurance schemes among farmers, fishermen

Central team members and others inspecting sea erosion in Batpady of Dakshina Kannada on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The members and others assessing damage in Maravanthe village of Udupi district on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

It asks admn. to create awareness on insurance schemes among farmers, fishermen

A Central team assessing rain-related damage in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts on Thursday, suggested to the district administrations to encourage farmers and fishermen to bring crops and fishing boats under the relevant insurance schemes.

Team leader and Joint Secretary, Union Home Ministry, Ashish Kumar told Udupi Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao that more awareness about Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana should be created among farmers to insure their crops.

Under the scheme, the government pays 98% of the premium while farmers will pay 2%. Similarly, fishermen should insure their boats and fishing equipment.

With these, individual losses could be mitigated to some extent, Mr. Kumar said.

Mr. Rao informed the team that public infrastructure worth over ₹264 crore have been damaged due to rain. This included 41.8 km of National Highways, 56.98 km of State Highways, 194 km urban roads, 1,380 km rural roads, 120 bridges, 1,699 electricity poles, 335 transformers and 235 school buildings.

As many as 78 fishing boats and 90 fishing nets too have been damaged, while two people died during heavy rain. Mr. Rao said that 65 houses have been damaged completely, while 424 have been partially affected. And, crops on 1,293.73 hectares have also been affected.

Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority Commissioner Manoj Rajan said that Udupi the district administration has a better disaster management plan in the State, as more than 300 Apad Mitra volunteers and 180 Nehru Yuva Kendra volunteers have been trained in calamity management.

After the meeting in Udupi, the team visited rain-affected areas, including Maravanthe.

Superintendent of Police Akshay M. Hakay, Union Finance Ministry’s Deputy Secretary Mahesh Kumar, Union Energy Department Assistant Director Bhavya Pande and others were present.

₹311 cr. sought

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra informed the team that the administration has submitted a ₹311 crore relief demand to the State government for rain-related damage in the district.

The team visited several rain and sea erosion-affected areas, including Batpady near Someshwar and Hosabegttu-Meenakaliya near Surathkal.

Dr. Rajendra told the team that public infrastructure has been extensively damaged due to heavy rain.

Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Kumara and others were present.

The team informed the administrations that it will submit a report to the Union Home Ministry at the earliest.