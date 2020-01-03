Central parts can’t be allowed to be choked: Police

The City Police on Thursday told the Muslim Central Committee of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts that Nehru Maidan, where the organisation had proposed to hold a massive protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) on Saturday, was not a suitable venue to hold protests by large gatherings. If the committee comes up with some alternative venue for the protest, the Commissionerate would consider the same to give permission, said a release from the City Police here. As the committee decided to postpone the protest following denial of permission, the City Police thanked it and sought cooperation from all the concerned to maintain law and order. The City Police listed out three important reasons not to grant permission for the protest at Nehru Maidan after getting feedback from its law and order and traffic wings.

Police said the roads surrounding the Nehru Maidan, especially Clock Tower To AB Shetty Circle, are witnessing massive civil works of the Smart City Project with only one-way available for traffic.

As the other lane was deeply dug, the public would be at danger if heavy gathering was mobilised.

Further, the area has many hospitals in the vicinity. Choking of traffic in the locality was likely to prevent movement of essential services vehicles and ambulances, the police said.

The venue is in close proximity to the Chief Office of Fire and Emergency Services on Old Kent Road, the police said. Any disruption in vehicular movement and choking of roads would disrupt movement of Fire and Emergency Services vehicles to other parts of the city, they said.

Police said the facts were conveyed to the president of the committee with a request to suggest alternative places to hold the protest before granting the permission.