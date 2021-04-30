Central Market kept out of bounds for traders, street vendors

Retail sellers occupy a footpath in front of the Town Hall to sell vegetables and fruits after the Central Market area was closed for business in Mangaluru on Friday.

Mangaluru

30 April 2021 22:48 IST

Mangaluru City Corporation and Mangaluru City Traffic Police on Friday ensured that the Central Market area remained out of bounds for traders, street vendors and the general public following directions from the Deputy Commissioner on Thursday.

Police erected barricades at all roads leading into and out of the Central Market to curb vehicular movement. Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra had asked the police to regulate vehicular movement into the market area while directing the city corporation to ensure all wholesale trade in vegetables and fruits takes place at APMC, Baikampady. This was to ensure social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Consequently, hawkers and street vendors spilled over to the main roads adjoining the Central Market and continued their business on Friday morning. No sooner hundreds of people flocked these stretches to buy fruits and vegetables ignoring COVID-19 appropriate behaviour. By closure time for essentials procurement window, police ensured that everyone packed up and left the area.

