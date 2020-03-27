Central Market in Mangaluru closed for public retail sales

Dakshina Kannada district administration has suspended retail sales for the public at the Central Market in the city to prevent the community spread of COVID-19.

The Central Market, located in the central business district area, is frequented by both the public as well as retail traders who purchase commodities in the market at wholesale rate and later sell them in their small shops in different parts of the city for a profit. The Central Market also supplies commodities to neighbouring districts including Udupi and Kasaragod in Kerala.

In a late night tweet on March 25, the office of the Deputy Commissioner said: “Taking into account the surge of COVID-19 cases in the neighbouring district of Kasaragod in Kerala, it has been decided to suspend retail sales at the Central Market and public will not be allowed to go to the Central Market.

Proper arrangements have been made for the public to buy from nearby grocery shops between 6 a.m. and noon.”

Minister in-charge of Dakshina Kannada Kota Srinivasa Poojary has in a statement said that retail traders are, however, allowed to purchase commodities at the Central Market between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. and later, sell them in their respective grocery and vegetable shops.

Retailers in the city should compulsorily follow social distancing norm while selling goods and commodities to customers. Otherwise, their shops will be forcibly closed down, the Minister told reporters on Thursday.

He said that there is sufficient stock of essential commodities in the district.

Authorisation

Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B. Rupesh issued an order on Thursday empowering Tahsildars and Assistant Commissioners to file criminal cases against those who violated the prohibitory orders.

The orders were issued after observing certain violations.

Ms. Rupesh said in a release that three persons are currently under observation in the district and 2,902 persons identified under C category are under home quarantine.