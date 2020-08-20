Central Market gates closed

Wholesale merchants to return to AMPC yard at Baikampady

Mangaluru City Corporation on Thursday closed all entry gates to the Central Market building at Hampankatta as Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra has banned all trading activities in the market to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Mr. Rajendra had through a notification on Tuesday asked wholesale merchants to continue their business at the Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) Yard at Baikampady.

A Revenue official in the corporation said that traders who had opened their shops inside the building were allowed to shift all perishable goods before the entry gates were closed. And, all the gates were closed by evening.

Some traders outside the building who had opened their shops closed them on their own by afternoon. No traders will be allowed to open their shops from Friday till further orders, he said.

Mangaluru APMC president K. Krishnaraj Hegde told The Hindu on Thursday: “As the city corporation has taken necessary steps to close down shops, we expect all traders to return to the APMC Yard at Baikampady from Friday.” They have to abide by the rules and regulations of the APMC, he said.

Most of the 160 licensed and non-licensed merchants who were doing business at the yard for the last four months had gone to the Central Market building after the city corporation withdrew its notification of April 7 directing traders to do their business at the APMC Yard.

“The notification was withdrawn for technical reasons. Traders have perceived it as permission to resume trading at the Central Market, which is in dilapidated condition,” Mr. Hegde had told reporters here on Wednesday reminding them about the Deputy Commissioner’s latest notification and asking them to continue their business at Baikampady.