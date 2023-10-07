Central government is ready to help State in running of dialysis units: Shobha Karandlaje

October 07, 2023 11:22 pm | Updated 11:22 pm IST - MANGALURU

Expressing her concern over the non-operation of dialysis units in the Udupi District Hospital and other government hospitals in the State, Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje on Saturday said if the State government requests, the Union government can give aid and also provide equipment for running dialysis units.

Talking to reporters after visiting the Udupi hospital, Ms. Karandlaje said all 11 dialysis units in the Udupi hospital were not working for one month now. People are forced to get dialysis at private hospitals.

Ms. Karandlaje said the agency running dialysis unit in Udupi Government Hospital and 121 other government hospitals in the State have written to the State government that it will not be running the units from October 1.

The State government has so far not taken any action to keep the units running and be of help to patients, who are forced to pay dearly for dialysis at private hospitals. “The government is riddled with squabbles among its partymen and it has no time to attend to people’s basic needs,” she said.

The State Exchequer has got drained in the last four months for implementation of its flagship four guarantee schemes.

“If the State government asks, the Central government is ready to give money. The Central government will also give new equipments and necessary training for running the dialysis units,” she said.