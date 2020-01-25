Census exercise in Udupi dist. from April 15 to May 29

Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha has said that the census exercise would be carried out in Udupi district, as part of the national census, from April 15 to May 29.

According to a press release here on Friday, Mr. Jagadeesha was chairing a meeting on preparations for the census at the District Offices Complex on Thursday.

Mr. Jagadeesha said that the census this time would be conducted both on printed paper and also on mobile application. If the details were filled in the mobile applications, they would be available immediately. It was for the census officers to choose between the two options.

A census officer would have to visit 150 to 180 houses every day and collect details of 650 to 800 people. The areas which the census officers would have to visit would be made known to them. Already, two master trainers had been trained in matters relating to census, he said.

To maintain confidentiality, census officers would only collect details from citizens but not seek any documents or certificates or biometrics during the exercise, he said.

As many as 2,194 census officers and 356 supervisors had been appointed for the purpose. They would soon be given comprehensive training in collection of details.

The exercise had to be completed within the stipulated time and it could not be extended. Hence, it was incumbent on all officers and staff concerned to complete their work in the given time, Mr. Jagadeesha said.

District Nodal Officer Pramesh Chandra Babu said that such exercises were being conducted in the country since 1872.

The 2021 census was the 16th such exercise in the country and it was the eighth since Independence. The census exercises were conducted as per the Census Act, he said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Sadashiva Prabhu, Assistant Commissioner K. Raju, Deputy Secretary Kiran, Deputy Director of Public Instruction Seshashayana K. and Municipal Commissioner Anand Kallolikar were present.