CEN police arrest two persons from Gujarat for extorting ₹ 1.13 crore from Udupi doctor

The Udupi Cyber Economic and Narcotic Crime (CEN) police have arrested two persons from Gujarat in connection with the extortion of ₹1.13 crore from a Udupi-based doctor by posing as Customs officials and virtually confining the latter in his house, recently.

The police gave the names of the arrested persons as Navadiya Mukesh Bhai Ganesh Bhai, 44, from Surat, and Dharamjeet Kamalesh Chowhan, 28, from Rajkot. The police seized five mobile phones and ₹13.95 lakh from them.

On July 29, 53-year-old Arun Kumar received a call from a person who claimed to be an officer from Customs, and said the former’s Aadhaar card has been used to book a courier in which five passports, five ATM cards, 200 grams of synthetic narcotic MDMA, and $5,000 were found. The caller transferred the call to another person who claimed to be a senior Customs officer and told Dr. Kumar that he received a complaint about the misuse of Dr. Kumar’s Aadhaar card.

The doctor received another call from someone claiming to be a Customs officer, who spoke about the misuse of the former’s Aadhaar card for terrorist activists and asked the doctor to confine himself in a room at his house between July 29 and August 9. In this period the fraudsters forced the doctor to transfer a total of ₹1,33,81,000 to different bank accounts.

The CEN police registered the doctor’s complaint for offences punishable under Sections 66 (C) and 66 (D) of Information Technology Act and under Section 318(4) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

A special police team secured the accused persons. Search is on for more persons allegedly associated with the arrested perons, the police said.

On August 22, the Udupi CEN police arrested four persons in connection with an online trading scam case related to a senior citizen. The 72-year-old was made to join a WhatsApp group related to an investment firm through which he was allotted a management account.

The senior citizen invested ₹33.1 lakh between July 4 and 24 and as he failed to get any returns, he filed a complaint with the Udupi CEN police station.

