GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ceiling of AC coach in Matsyagandha Express falls down, MP reiterates demand for replacing rickety ICF coaches with LHB rake

MP Kota Srinivas Poojary again writes to the Railway Minister to immediately replace the age-old coaches with LHB coaches

Published - August 20, 2024 01:44 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
The ceiling of B1 3-AC coach of Mumbai LTT-Mangaluru Central Matsyagandha Express fell down recently, at Chiplun in Maharashtra. No passenger was injured.

The ceiling of B1 3-AC coach of Mumbai LTT-Mangaluru Central Matsyagandha Express fell down recently, at Chiplun in Maharashtra. No passenger was injured. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The ceiling of B1 3-AC coach of Mumbai LTT-Mangaluru Central Matsyagandha Express fell down recently, prompting Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP Kota Srinivas Poojary to reiterate the demand for replacing the ICF rake with an LHB rake, on August 19, 2024.

The ceiling of B1 3-AC coach of Mumbai LTT-Mangaluru Central Matsyagandha Express fell down recently, prompting Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP Kota Srinivas Poojary to reiterate the demand for replacing the ICF rake with an LHB rake, on August 19, 2024. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Close on the heels of Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP Kota Srinivas Poojary urging the Railway Ministry to replace the rickety coaches of Mangaluru Central-Mumbai LTT Matsyagandha Express, the ceiling of an AC coach of the train fell. A passenger managed to duck in time and avoided getting hurt.

The Mangaluru Central-Mumbai LTT Matsyagandha Express in Mangaluru. 

The Mangaluru Central-Mumbai LTT Matsyagandha Express in Mangaluru.  | Photo Credit: H S MANJUNATH

According to reports, Chinmay Kole was travelling on Train No. 12619 Mumbai LTT-Mangaluru Central Matsyagandha Express in B1 3-tier AC coach. En-route, he got down at Chiplun to buy snacks. When he was re-entering the coach, the ceiling fell down. He ducked and avoided getting hurt, Mr. Kole said.

The passenger demanded that Indian Railways replace the 26 year-old ICF rake of the Matsyagandha Express with brand new Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches.

Existing coaches have become old and they lacked proper maintenance. The Matsyagandha Express has been the lifeline of the Konkan region in Maharashtra and coastal Karnataka serving thousands of tourists, traders, and other categories of passengers.

MP writes to Railway Minister

Following this incident, Mr. Poojary again wrote to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on August 19 drawing his attention the AC coach ceiling collapse. The MP reiterated the demand for immediate replacement of the old ICF coaches.

The incident could have resulted in severe harm if the passenger had been a pregnant woman, or an elderly person, or a child. Besides the recent incident, there have been numerous complaints by passengers regarding such incidents resulting out of poor maintenance and ageing of coaches.

Mr. Poojary .complained that despite repeated requests by elected representatives and passengers, the Southern Railway has been deferring replacement of coaches, citing ‘phased replacement’, for more than five years. While SR has upgraded most of the weekly trains passing through Konkan Railway to LHB rakes, it has failed to do the same for the Matsyagandha Express, which is a daily train.

Related stories

Related Topics

Mangalore / Mumbai

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.