CCTV cameras installed on Netravathi bridge

Mangaluru

04 March 2021 01:12 IST

The Mangaluru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) installed two CCTV cameras each on the two parallel bridges built across the Netravathi on the National Highway 66 on Wednesday.

With several people ending their lives by jumping from the bridge, the MUDA recently finished fencing either sides of the two bridges.

According to Akbar Pasha, Assistant Executive Engineer, MUDA, each of the CCTV cameras has a range of 500 metres. The CCTV cameras have been installed in a way to catch the movement on each of the two 1 km bridges. These CCTV cameras are connected to police wireless control system at Kankanady Police Station. The MUDA has spent ₹5 lakh for the installation, he said.

Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath and MUDA Chairman Ravishankar Mijar on Wednesday launched the service. The city police has told MUDA that it has no funds for maintenance of these CCTV system and has asked the authority to bear the cost.