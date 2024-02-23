CCB sleuths arrest man, seize 15g MDMA

February 23, 2024 11:36 pm | Updated 11:36 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Central Crime Branch sleuths in Mangaluru on Friday, February 23, arrested Mohammed Rizwan, 34, of Moodushedde, for alleged illegal possession of 15 grams of synthetic narcotic drug MDMA.

In a statement, the police said on a tip-off, CCB sleuths raided a place near the railway underpass at Moodshedde and seized 15 grams of MDMA worth ₹75,000 from Rizwan. The accused intended to sell MDMA to college students and others. The police also seized an electronic weighting machine, a mobile phone, and ₹1,280 in cash.

Rizwan is accused in cases of murder, robbery, assault, and narcotic drug consumption registered in Kavoor, Mangaluru Rural, and Konaje police station limits of Mangaluru city and in Kollur police station of Udupi district, the police said.