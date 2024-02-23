GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CCB sleuths arrest man, seize 15g MDMA

February 23, 2024 11:36 pm | Updated 11:36 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Crime Branch sleuths in Mangaluru on Friday, February 23, arrested Mohammed Rizwan, 34, of Moodushedde, for alleged illegal possession of 15 grams of synthetic narcotic drug MDMA.

In a statement, the police said on a tip-off, CCB sleuths raided a place near the railway underpass at Moodshedde and seized 15 grams of MDMA worth ₹75,000 from Rizwan. The accused intended to sell MDMA to college students and others. The police also seized an electronic weighting machine, a mobile phone, and ₹1,280 in cash.

Rizwan is accused in cases of murder, robbery, assault, and narcotic drug consumption registered in Kavoor, Mangaluru Rural, and Konaje police station limits of Mangaluru city and in Kollur police station of Udupi district, the police said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.