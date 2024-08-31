ADVERTISEMENT

CCB police arrest three persons, seize 42 grams of MDMA

Published - August 31, 2024 09:12 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Central Crime Branch sleuths have arrested three persons who allegedly brought MDMA from Bengaluru and sold it to Mangaluru residents.

The police gave the names of the arrested as P.M. Shahjahan, 32, of Kalanad in Kasaragod district of Kerala; Mohammed Nishad, 27, a native of Delampady in Kasaragod district and resident of Ejipura in Bengaluru, and M.M. Mansoor, 27, a native of Madikeri and resident of BTM 1st Stage in Bengaluru.

In a press release the police said on a tip-off, the CCB team found the accused selling MDMA in Mukka area, near NIT-K Surathkal. The accused had brought the drug from Bengaluru. Apart from Mangaluru, the accused had planned to sell MDMA in parts of Kerala, the police stated.

The police seized 42 grams of MDMA worth ₹2.1 lakh, five mobile phones, a high-end car, and a digital weighing machine.

