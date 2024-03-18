CCB personnel seize cocaine worth ₹2.72 lakh

March 18, 2024 10:28 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Central Crime Branch Police have arrested two persons on charges of selling cocaine and seized 35 gm contraband worth ₹2.72 lakh from them.

A communique from the City Police Commissioner here on Monday identified the accused as Sadakath alias Shan Nawaz, 31, and Mohammed Ashfak alias Ashpha, 25, both residents of Amblamogaru in Konaje police limits.

The police claimed that the accused had brought cocaine from Goa and were attempting to sell it in Mangaluru and across the border in Kerala. Acting on an information, CCB Inspector of Police H.M. Shyam Sundar and team intercepted the accused who were riding a scooter at Elyarpadavu. Upon inspection, they found cocaine in their possession.

The Commissioner said police suspect involvement of many other persons in this racket and added they too would be brought to book. Sadakath has cases of NDPS Act and assault registered against him in Konaje police station.

The Cyber, Economic and Narcotics Crimes Police of Mangaluru have registered a case and are investigating.

