ADVERTISEMENT

CCB arrests accused involved in Bulgaria job fraud

April 06, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The city’s Central Crime Branch police have arrested V.R. Sudheer Rao, 42, of Bejai New Road, who was wanted in several cases of cheating, including in the Bulgaria job fraud.

Rao was reportedly at large following complaint by one Nelli Leena Monteiro of Bantwal on April 3. She accused Rao of taking ₹6.3 lakh from her sons and failing to get them jobs in Bulgaria. A similar compliant was also filed in Moodbidri police station on April 2 in which complainant Sathyaraj accused Rao of taking ₹2.36 lakh and failing to arrange visa to Bulgaria. Sathyaraj also accused Rao of cheating six other persons by taking money ranging between ₹1.2 lakh and ₹2.35 lakh.

In a press release, the police said Rao has been accused of creating fake vehicle documents and taking loan from cooperative societies. Six cheating cases in this regard were filed in Surathkal, Mangaluru East, Mangaluru South, and Kankanady police stations. In all, Rao has been accused of cheating people of over ₹50 lakh, the police said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US