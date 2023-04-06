CCB arrests accused involved in Bulgaria job fraud

April 06, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - MANGALURU

The city’s Central Crime Branch police have arrested V.R. Sudheer Rao, 42, of Bejai New Road, who was wanted in several cases of cheating, including in the Bulgaria job fraud.

Rao was reportedly at large following complaint by one Nelli Leena Monteiro of Bantwal on April 3. She accused Rao of taking ₹6.3 lakh from her sons and failing to get them jobs in Bulgaria. A similar compliant was also filed in Moodbidri police station on April 2 in which complainant Sathyaraj accused Rao of taking ₹2.36 lakh and failing to arrange visa to Bulgaria. Sathyaraj also accused Rao of cheating six other persons by taking money ranging between ₹1.2 lakh and ₹2.35 lakh.

In a press release, the police said Rao has been accused of creating fake vehicle documents and taking loan from cooperative societies. Six cheating cases in this regard were filed in Surathkal, Mangaluru East, Mangaluru South, and Kankanady police stations. In all, Rao has been accused of cheating people of over ₹50 lakh, the police said.