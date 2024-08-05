CBI should investigate death of Yadgir SI, says Vedavyas Kamath

As the State police is facing a lot of pressure, the death of Yadgir Sub Inspector Parashuram should be investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation, said D. Vedavyas Kamath, Mangaluru City South MLA, in Mangaluru on Monday.

Mr. Kamath told reporters here that Parashuram’s wife Shwetha has accused Channareddy Patil, Congress MLA, and his son Pampanagouda of demanding ₹30 lakh from Parashuram for continuing in the Yadgir Town police station.

The local police refused to register a case against the Congress MLA, who is close to the Congress president M. Mallikarjun Kharge. Following protests by the BJP and Dalit organisations, a case of abetment to suicide was registered against the Congress MLA and his son, after 18 hours of the complaint being filed. When there is so much pressure on the State police, the case should be investigated by the CBI instead of the State Criminal Investigation Department. The incident was a reflection of the sagging law and order situation in Karnataka, he said.

Mr. Kamath said during the earlier tenure of the Congress, police officers M.K. Ganapathy and Kallappa Handibag committed suicide. P. Chandrashekharan, Superintendent of Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Ltd., recently ended his life and this brought to light alleged misappropriation of the corporation’s funds, the MLA said.

Mr. Kamath said in the last 15 months of its rule, the Siddaramaiah-led government has been embroiled in several scams. The Enforcement Directorate has brought out the way funds of the Valmiki corporation were misappropriated. The Congress government failed to give any chance to the Opposition to discuss in the Legislative Assembly about allotment of sites by the Mysuru Urfban Development Corporation to Mr. Siddaramaiah’s wife.

Mr. Siddaramaiah should tender his resignation taking moral responsibility for the alleged irrational allotment of MUDA sites, he said.