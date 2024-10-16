ADVERTISEMENT

Cave temple near Mangaluru opens today

Published - October 16, 2024 08:59 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Somanatheshwara Guhalaya cave temple in Sri Kshetra Nellitheertha, 30 km from Mangaluru. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Somanatheshwara Guhalaya cave temple in Sri Kshetra Nellitheertha, 30 km from Mangaluru. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Somanatheshwara Guhalaya cave temple in Sri Kshetra Nellitheertha, 30 km from Mangaluru, will be opened for darshan from Thursday. It will remain open till April 14, 2025.

Talking to reporters on Wednesday, N. Venkatesh Bhat of the Guhalaya said in the period devotees can visit and have holy bath inside the temple. They will be allowed to visit between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. Visitors should first have a bath in the Nellitheertha water body, before entering the temple along with a temple representative. The cave temple is the place where sage Jabali meditated. This place has close links with Kateel Sri Durgaparameshwari Temple.

Sri Vidyendra Tirtha Swami of Chitrapura Mutt will light the lamp at 9.30 a.m. on Thursday and begin the darshan for this season, he said.

The Somanatheshwara Guhalaya cave temple in Sri Kshetra Nellitheertha, 30 km from Mangaluru. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US