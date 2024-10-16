GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cave temple near Mangaluru opens today

Published - October 16, 2024 08:59 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
The Somanatheshwara Guhalaya cave temple in Sri Kshetra Nellitheertha, 30 km from Mangaluru, will be opened for darshan from Thursday. It will remain open till April 14, 2025.

Talking to reporters on Wednesday, N. Venkatesh Bhat of the Guhalaya said in the period devotees can visit and have holy bath inside the temple. They will be allowed to visit between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. Visitors should first have a bath in the Nellitheertha water body, before entering the temple along with a temple representative. The cave temple is the place where sage Jabali meditated. This place has close links with Kateel Sri Durgaparameshwari Temple.

Sri Vidyendra Tirtha Swami of Chitrapura Mutt will light the lamp at 9.30 a.m. on Thursday and begin the darshan for this season, he said.

