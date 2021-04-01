Cave belonging to megalithic era found in Paniyadi, Udupi district

Located next to the Ananta Padmanabha temple, it came to be seen during renovation work recently

A cave that was found during the renovation work of Sri Ananta Padmanabha Temple at Paniyadi in Udupi recently belongs to the megalithic period, according to T. Murugeshi, Associate Professor of Ancient History and Archaeology, MSRS College, Shirva.

In a statement here, Prof. Murugeshi said that he visited the renovation site on Thursday and found it was a rock-cut cave after examining it. The cave belongs to 800 BC and is of 2,000 years old in antiquity, he noted.

Similar megalithic rock-cut caves have been found at Pavanje Subrahmanya Temple, Sooda Subrahmanya Temple, Sasturu Subrahmanya Temple and elsewhere in coastal Karnataka.

Prof. Murugeshi said that the discovery is unique in understanding the antiquity of the Phanis. Pani and Haadi, together forming Paniyadi, means settlement of Phanis. Phanis were referred to in the Mahabharatha and the Puranas as an ancient original inhabitants of the country. Places such as Paniyur, Paniyadi in Udupi district indicate the existence of Phanis settlements in the past. Phanis were famous for their Naga worship while Naga was their totemic emblem.

Paniyadi’s presiding deity Ananta Padbhanabha was also related with Naga worship. Iconographically, he was Para Vasudeva, a Vaisnavate god. He sits on the Naga coil and the Naga hood stands high on his head. A similar icon found in Keelinje near Udupi belongs to 10th Century AD, while the Paniyadi deity belongs to 14th Century AD.

Rajesh Bhat, a resident of Paniyadi, said that the temple belongs to Udupi Puttige Mutt and its renovation was undertaken by the mutt with the help of villagers. While digging earth for constructing the outer wall of the temple on March 23, a cave was found 8 ft below the surface to the north of the temple. There was a stone slab covering the cave, while two or three vents were found on the smooth surface wall of the cave. A portion of the cave was damaged during the digging process as people were not aware of its existence, Mr. Bhat said.

The idol of the presiding deity, Ananta Padmanabha, is a unique one as it is in a sitting posture atop Adi Sesha, he said.

Paniyadi Temple is located about 500 m away from MGM College on the road to Budnar and Indiranagar, Mr. Bhat said.