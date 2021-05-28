Caution against letting rainwater into underground drainage

Mangaluru City Corporation said on Friday that it will take action against those letting rainwater from their apartment/house/other building premises into the underground drainage network.

It has been noted that several high-rise buildings instead of releasing rainwater into storm-water drains have been letting it into the underground drainage network. This has led to excessive waste flowing into the underground drainage network, resulting in blockage and overflowing manholes. It has led to public inconvenience, the civic body tweeted.

The city corporation cautioned people against having any such illegal connections and asked them to disconnect them immediately. “Stringent action will be taken against violators in accordance with the Karnataka Municipal Act 1976,” the tweet said.

People can report to the city corporation by sending a photograph of such violations through WhatsApp on Ph: 9449007722, it said.